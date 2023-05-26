Tullow Oil’s (TLW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 56 ($0.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 61.17 ($0.76).

Tullow Oil Stock Up 3.0 %

LON:TLW opened at GBX 25.30 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 57.75 ($0.72). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.50. The company has a market cap of £366.85 million, a PE ratio of 848.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

