SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSPG. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.04) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.61) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 302.14 ($3.76).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Trading Down 0.1 %

SSPG opened at GBX 264.60 ($3.29) on Tuesday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.80 ($3.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at SSP Group

About SSP Group

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,044.96). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 146 shares of company stock worth $37,466. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.