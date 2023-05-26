Krystal Biotech, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $123.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,428 shares of company stock worth $17,965,513 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $28,365,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 276,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

