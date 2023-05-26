Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Nordson by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

