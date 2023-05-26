William Blair Comments on Symbotic Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Symbotic in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,414.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,565. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

