Comparing PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artivion and PAVmed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $313.79 million 1.86 -$19.19 million ($0.73) -19.56 PAVmed $380,000.00 106.89 -$88.98 million ($1.00) -0.39

Artivion has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Artivion has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.0% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Artivion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -9.17% 0.65% 0.24% PAVmed N/A -276.05% -81.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Artivion and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75 PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Artivion currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.56%. PAVmed has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 855.41%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Artivion.

Summary

Artivion beats PAVmed on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment offers cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

