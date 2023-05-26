Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $127.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.29.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,106,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $127.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $162.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

