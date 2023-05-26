Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $12.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $84,412.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 955,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,829,331 shares of company stock worth $266,585,322. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Hayward Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAYW opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Hayward has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Recommended Stories

