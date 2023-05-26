DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTM opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

