Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $42,960.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,985,616.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,947,785 shares of company stock worth $35,002,017. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 108,770 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 204,554 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vertex by 624.8% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vertex has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

