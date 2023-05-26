Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KDP opened at $31.55 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
