Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.55 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

