Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) & Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Critical Review

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Enovix -2,698.57% -43.30% -34.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Axion Power International and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovix 0 0 12 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enovix has a consensus price target of $31.08, suggesting a potential upside of 152.66%.

55.6% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Axion Power International has a beta of -3.92, indicating that its stock price is 492% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axion Power International and Enovix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enovix $6.20 million 313.77 -$51.62 million ($1.45) -8.48

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix.

Summary

Enovix beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures and sells energy storage components and devices based on its patented PbC technology. It develops batteries for energy storage systems, renewable energy systems, off grid applications, automotive and other applications. The company was founded by James Adam Smith in September 2003 and is headquartered in New Castle, PA.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

