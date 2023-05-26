BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$65.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.18.
BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$61.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 12 month low of C$55.66 and a 12 month high of C$69.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.10.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
