Brokerages Set Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Target Price at $364.00

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,449 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $117,475,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $87,417,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Haleon has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

