AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at $211,000.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.16.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.