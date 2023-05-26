Comparing HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) & Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) are both mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Borr Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $887.25 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.47 -$292.80 million ($1.51) -4.77

Analyst Ratings

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HighPeak Energy and Borr Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75

Borr Drilling has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling -46.63% -13.91% -3.79%

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal. The company was founded by Tor Olav Trøim on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

