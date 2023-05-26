Head to Head Contrast: Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) & Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Lithium and Compass Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Compass Minerals International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.35%. Compass Minerals International has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.07%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -225.88% -144.09% Compass Minerals International -2.99% -6.08% -1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Compass Minerals International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 14,180.96 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Compass Minerals International $1.23 billion 1.12 -$25.10 million ($0.97) -34.35

Atlas Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass Minerals International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Atlas Lithium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc. engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

