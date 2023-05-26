Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Critical Comparison

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.17 $15.08 million $3.54 6.42

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Axos Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

23.0% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Axos Financial and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Finward Bancorp has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.31%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp 17.40% 11.64% 0.74%

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Axos Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial



Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Finward Bancorp



Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

