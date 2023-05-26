Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.29% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

