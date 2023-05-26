RXO (NYSE:RXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. RXO has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RXO will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RXO by 171.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 444,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RXO by 7.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of RXO by 233.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 84,692 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in RXO by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 334,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RXO by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,899,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,585,000 after acquiring an additional 397,256 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

