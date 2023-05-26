Barclays Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $160.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $122.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,191,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,244,000 after buying an additional 256,436 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

