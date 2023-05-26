Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 48,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Featured Articles

