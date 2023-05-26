Citigroup Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $74.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance
NYSE BJ opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $80.41.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,297,000 after buying an additional 125,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 67,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
