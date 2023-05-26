SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

SIF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Further Reading

