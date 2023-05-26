Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Raised to $46.00 at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHUY. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. Chuy’s has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $668.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 22.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 35.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

