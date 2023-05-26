United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 41.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

Featured Articles

