Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,832,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,181,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More

