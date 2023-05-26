Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BALY opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bally’s by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.