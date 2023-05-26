StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

ARNC stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.91. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Arconic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

