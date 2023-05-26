Guggenheim Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $180.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.75.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

