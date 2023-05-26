Stem (NYSE:STEM) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Stem has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $735.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $297,875. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Stem by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $33,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stem by 87.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth $9,926,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

