StockNews.com Lowers Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Buy

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Brink's Stock Up 0.7 %

BCO stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink's

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $4,696,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Brink’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,092,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brink's

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

