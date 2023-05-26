StockNews.com Lowers Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Buy

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.7 %

BCO stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $4,696,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Brink’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,092,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.