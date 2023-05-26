Head-To-Head Contrast: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) vs. Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 5.34% 6.11% 4.43% Bone Biologics N/A -96.34% -68.95%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $820.00 million 1.31 $50.50 million $0.92 24.98 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million N/A N/A

This table compares Avanos Medical and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Risk and Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avanos Medical and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33 Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.64%. Bone Biologics has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,107.73%. Given Bone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Bone Biologics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

