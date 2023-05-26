Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.88. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36.

Insider Activity

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 207,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

