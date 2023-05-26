Analysts Set Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Price Target at $36.20

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.
Several brokerages have commented on MLYS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000.
Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
