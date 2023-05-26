Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $942.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLPBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $12.47 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

About Coloplast A/S

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

