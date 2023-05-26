TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.68 price objective (down from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). Sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 166,823 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $320,300.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,215,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,094,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 166,823 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $320,300.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,215,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,094,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mpm Asset Management Llc sold 70,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $131,919.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,001 shares in the company, valued at $571,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 255,366 shares of company stock worth $491,108. 25.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading

