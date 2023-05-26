UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

UGI Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. UGI has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.15%.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UGI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UGI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in UGI by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of UGI by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also

