Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 543,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 124,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 426,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 264,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

