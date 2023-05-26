V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $22.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

NYSE:VFC opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

