Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $8.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,420,036.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $242,682.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,214,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,722.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock worth $121,284,241. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 562,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 160,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $7,796,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Further Reading

