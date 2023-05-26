DA Davidson Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $95.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.
New Relic Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NEWR opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. New Relic has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $86.00.
Insider Transactions at New Relic
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,552,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,225,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,853 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.