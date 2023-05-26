DA Davidson Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $95.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

New Relic Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NEWR opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. New Relic has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,093,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,191 shares of company stock worth $30,457,526. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,552,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,225,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,853 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

