Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

DAVA opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. Endava has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Endava by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Endava by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

