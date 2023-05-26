Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.
Endava Price Performance
DAVA opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. Endava has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava
Endava Company Profile
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.