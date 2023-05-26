Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,330

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,270 ($15.80) to GBX 1,330 ($16.54) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNOS. Goodbody upgraded Kainos Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.72) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.40) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,483.50 ($18.45).
Kainos Group Stock Performance
LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,236 ($15.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 954.50 ($11.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,296.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.62.
Kainos Group Increases Dividend
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.
