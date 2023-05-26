Head to Head Review: LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LanzaTech Global and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.86%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A -93.24% -25.13% TOMI Environmental Solutions -44.77% -29.54% -22.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.61 million 1.40 -$2.88 million ($0.17) -3.16

LanzaTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Inc. converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc., formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

