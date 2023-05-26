Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $235.00 at TD Cowen

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $207.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.13, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.00. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $208.87.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,046. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

