Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $207.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.13, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.00. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $208.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 69.46% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,046 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

