Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.84. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.50 EPS.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.
RH Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in RH by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
