Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Trading Down 0.4 %

About Cameco

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

