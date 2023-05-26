Barclays Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $126.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.31. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

