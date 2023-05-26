Barclays Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $126.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.
Shares of WSM stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.31. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $176.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
